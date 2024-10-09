Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy PDA-filled celebration at afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made up for their time apart as they celebrated the Kansas City Chief’s victory against New Orleans Saints with some friends.

Following Monday night’s game, the pair reportedly took the party at their favourite restaurant in the NFL star’s city.

In fan-posted pictures on social media, the lovebirds were seen enjoying their time with friends and family at their frequented party place, Prime Social on the Country Plaza.

In one of the images, the tight end had his arm wrapped around the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s waist as she smiled and kept a hand upon boyfriend’s while holding a cocktail in the other.

The picture also featured comedian Andrew Santino, taking a selfie in the background. The comedian was present at the game and then the after-party as he shared in a post on Instagram.

The Eras Tour performer, who is set to hit the stage on October 18th in Miami, resuming her record-breaking tour, was seen sporting the same plaid ensemble she donned for the game, while the athlete had changed into his pre-game outfit, a black short-sleeve button-up shirt, and cargo shorts.

The Love Story songstress and the football player stepped out for the after-party after sharing a private moment in Kelce’s VIP suit after the game.

The couple was also seen sharing a PDA moment after the game, holding each other close after sharing a long hug, per a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

This outing marks Swift’s first game after she skipped two away games of her beau. According to a Page Six source, the main reason for Swift’s absences was security concerns at away games.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” the source said last week.