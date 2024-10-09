Meghan Markle gets upsetting remarks from friends about major issue

Meghan Markle’s friends seemingly are growing frustrated by her antics as the Duchess continues in her quest to win Hollywood over.

The Duchess of Sussex last month made headlines after former staffers dubbed her as “Duchess Difficult” and “Dictator in high heels.”

Now, former friends are expressing their grievances with Meghan, particularly relating to her habitual move, per royal author Ingrid Seward.

Meghan’s ex-pal and British socialite. Lizzie Cundy, previously claimed that “ghosted” her, cutting off all contact, once she became engaged to Prince Harry.

“Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends,” Seward told The Sun. “She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it’s called.”

Seward termed the act as “cutting them dead” as Meghan does not even want to see them anymore, especially is someone “upsets” her.

“That’s what she does and it’s very difficult to deal with somebody like that,” she added. “I think that people are just fed up with Meghan.”

The expert further added that now people have started “speaking out about being unhappy with the way that Meghan is” which is now causing PR problems for her