Prince William shares rare family update during new royal engagement

By Agencies

Prince William opened up about his eldest son Prince George’s new hobby during a candid chat with a former athlete.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recently presented MBE to the British former triathlete Non Stanford for her remarkable services in the field of sports.

As per The Mirror, she revealed the future King shared that his son George has been doing triathlon at school.

She revealed, ”There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon, and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes.”

“George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips,” Stanford added.

The retired sports star further said that the Prince also asked her about the “future of triathlon” and the talent that is coming through the tough game.

It is important to note that William and Kate Middleton’s three kids, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are fond of different sports just like their parents.

Notably, in 2022, the Prince admitted that he and his wife have been trying to maximise their children’s screen time.

As per The Sun, William said, “At the moment it’s trying to regulate the gaming…monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that.

Moreover, he shared that the little royals are “fascinated” with the digital world. He added, “George particularly. He’s more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films.”

