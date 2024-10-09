Entertainment

Joe Jonas changes Diddy lyric in live show, following Kesha amid ongoing sex trafficking trial

By Agencies

Joe Jonas, lead singer of DNCE, made a notable change to the lyrics of their hit song “Cake By The Ocean” during a recent performance in Paris. In the original version, Jonas sings, “I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi,” a reference to the rumored relationship between Sean “Diddy” Combs and supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s. However, during the Paris concert, Jonas changed the lyric to, “I’ll be watching you be Naomi,” a moment captured by fans in attendance.

This alteration comes as Diddy faces serious legal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest last month, multiple allegations have surfaced against him, prompting public figures to distance themselves from his name.

Joe Jonas is not the first artist to modify lyrics referencing Diddy. Earlier this year, Kesha altered the opening line of her hit song “Tik-Tok” during a Coachella performance, changing “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning saying f— P. Diddy.” Kesha has since announced plans on X (formerly Twitter) to permanently update the song’s lyrics once legally allowed, writing, “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all.”

As legal proceedings against Diddy continue, other artists may follow suit in distancing themselves from the rapper.

Previous article
Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump ‘loser’
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, John Miller make romantic public appearance amid Ben Affleck...

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller seemed happy during their latest public appearance. Amid rumours of tension between the couple, Garner and Miller were spotted...

Drake Bell opens up about being victim of child abuse

Suge Knight makes big claims about Diddy’s link to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s past breakup

Kate Middleton stands firm, won’t forgive Meghan Markle over royal family rift

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.