Joe Jonas changes Diddy lyric in live show, following Kesha amid ongoing sex trafficking trial

Joe Jonas, lead singer of DNCE, made a notable change to the lyrics of their hit song “Cake By The Ocean” during a recent performance in Paris. In the original version, Jonas sings, “I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi,” a reference to the rumored relationship between Sean “Diddy” Combs and supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s. However, during the Paris concert, Jonas changed the lyric to, “I’ll be watching you be Naomi,” a moment captured by fans in attendance.

This alteration comes as Diddy faces serious legal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest last month, multiple allegations have surfaced against him, prompting public figures to distance themselves from his name.

Joe Jonas is not the first artist to modify lyrics referencing Diddy. Earlier this year, Kesha altered the opening line of her hit song “Tik-Tok” during a Coachella performance, changing “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning saying f— P. Diddy.” Kesha has since announced plans on X (formerly Twitter) to permanently update the song’s lyrics once legally allowed, writing, “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all.”

As legal proceedings against Diddy continue, other artists may follow suit in distancing themselves from the rapper.