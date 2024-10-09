Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump ‘loser’

In an appearance on a TV show this Tuesday, VP Kamala Harris made attacking remarks against Republican opponent Donald Trump over his questionable ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

While referring to the upcoming book of the journalist Bob Woodward called “War”, in which he mentions that as the pandemic started, Trump sent rare COVID test kits to Putin, Harris expressed her rage against the former president.

In a discussion with Stephen Colbert, Harris said: “Do you remember what those days were like? You remember how many people did not have tests and were trying to scramble to get them?”

“And this man is giving Covid test kits to Vladimir Putin? Think about what this means on top of him sending love letters to [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. No, think about it. He thinks, well, that’s his friend. What about the American people? They should be your first friend.”

The Democratic presidential candidate signaled back to the chaotic times of pandemic when Americans along with rest of the world were terrified by the global spread of COVID under the presidency of Donald Trump, when according to Harris’ statement, Trump traded much demanded COVID kits to Russia at the expense of failing his duty towards American citizens.

She also raised questions over Trump’s friendly tilt towards the North Korean president Kim Jong-un, abandoning the interest of American people who should have been his first priority.

She further added: “I’m going to tell you what some of the people in my rallies — quite a few people show up, by the way — you know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies. I thought it was funny.”

Harris called Trump a ‘loser’ following his inability to sustain employment, production and later on his ultimate defeat in 2020 Elections. She also took a slight dig at the presence of comparatively narrower crowds in Trump’s rallies than hers.

While on the other hand, a Republican spokesperson commented in response to the claims made against Trump in Bob Woodward’s book, to be absolutely baseless and “Made up stories”.

Furthermore, Harris also mentioned that the ceasefire deal for Hamas-Israel war is also under process and that the United States will eventually make a way to conclude a mutual agreement by both the parties.