Justin Timberlake postpones New Jersey show after injury, vows to make it up to fans

Justin Timberlake has postponed his highly anticipated New Jersey concert due to a recent injury. The singer, who was scheduled to perform at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 8, took to social media to announce the unfortunate news.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” Timberlake, 43, wrote in his post, adding that an injury is preventing him from taking the stage. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve.” He ended his message with a broken heart emoji and thanked fans for their support, signing off as ‘JT.’

Just the night before, Timberlake had delivered a lively performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, showing no signs of distress. During the concert, he even paused to help a fan propose to his girlfriend. Timberlake spotted a sign in the crowd that read, “May I propose to Sarah?” and handed the microphone over to the hopeful groom-to-be. The crowd erupted in cheers as the proposal was successful, with Sarah’s joyful “yes” displayed on the arena’s screens.

A few days earlier, Timberlake had another special moment on stage during his Montreal show, where he celebrated his 12-year wedding anniversary with wife Jessica Biel. Timberlake shared his joy with the audience, saying, “My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” before jokingly adding, “So, be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight.”

Timberlake’s next scheduled performances are in Philadelphia on Oct. 11, followed by Washington D.C. on Oct. 13. Fans are eagerly awaiting news on the rescheduled Newark date, as Timberlake works to recover and return to the stage.