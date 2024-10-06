Shan Masood announces Pakistan’s playing XI for Multan Test against England

Pakistan Test cricket captain Shan Masood has revealed the team’s playing XI for the upcoming Test match against England, set to take place in Multan. Addressing the media on Sunday, Masood discussed the challenges his team will face, particularly highlighting the skill of England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes, whom he described as one of the best in the world.

The lineup for the crucial match includes key players such as Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

During the press conference, Masood expressed confidence in his team’s abilities, underscoring the advantage of playing on home turf. He stated that England’s overall strength wouldn’t be weakened by the absence of any particular player. “The series is in Pakistan, and we have the home advantage,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s narrow losses in previous encounters with England, Masood stressed the importance of strategic preparation. He noted that England’s style of play is well-known and that Pakistan’s focus must be on executing the right tactics to control their opponents in the upcoming match.

Masood’s optimism about the team’s prospects remains high as they gear up for what promises to be a highly competitive series on home soil.