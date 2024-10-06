Prince William reportedly ‘extremely jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm and popularity

Prince William is reportedly “bloody jealous” of his younger brother, Prince Harry, due to Harry’s natural charm and popularity, according to a recent revelation that sheds light on their ongoing rivalry.

Prince Harry’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showcased his playful side as he entertained the audience by swearing, screaming, and acting as the “court jester” while exploring the Tonightmares attraction. His ability to engage the crowd drew comparisons to his late mother, Princess Diana, known for her charismatic personality.

Royal expert Ken Wharfe remarked that Harry’s fun-loving nature has always been a defining trait, even as a child. “Yes, they’re both entertainers,” Wharfe told The Sun, adding that Harry’s charm and ease with people make him instantly likable. Despite stepping away from royal duties, Harry remains widely popular, which reportedly fuels William’s jealousy.

Wharfe further explained that part of the tension between the brothers stems from William’s frustration over Harry’s lasting popularity, which mirrors the late Princess Diana’s. Diana, much like Harry, enjoyed entertaining and being in the spotlight.

While Prince Harry continues to captivate audiences with his public appearances, William’s engagements, though frequent, reportedly don’t generate as much interest unless he’s alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, or his father, King Charles. Despite no longer being a working royal, Harry’s star power remains intact, creating an ongoing source of tension between the brothers.