Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker request extra security patrols for their L.A. home

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of their Los Angeles home, asking local authorities to increase patrols around their property. The couple, who own multiple residences across Southern California, made the request earlier this week to heighten security measures.

According to law enforcement sources, the reality star and blink-182 drummer made the request due to previous incidents of trespassers gaining access to their home, though there is no immediate threat. The pair simply want more police visibility around their neighborhood, where they are raising their nearly 1-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

The Kardashians have a history of dealing with unwanted visitors. Most family members have experienced trespassing incidents, with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, notably encountering a fan who once sent her a diamond ring and Plan B pills before showing up at her Hidden Hills residence in 2021.

Travis Barker has also dealt with similar issues. A particularly determined blink-182 fan once bypassed the security gate in his neighborhood to get closer to him. Given that the Kardashian-Jenner family lives in close proximity to one another, they remain vigilant about their security needs.

Authorities have confirmed that residents in any area can request additional patrols to monitor their properties, and local deputies will make efforts to fulfill such requests.