NATIONAL

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A firefight between security forces and terrorists resulted in the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and five soldiers in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, according to ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations).

During the intense exchange of fire Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran.

One Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.

Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat last month. Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Govt still shy of magic number to pass constitutional amendment: report

