Lahore braces for PTI protest as Section 144 imposed and Rangers deployed

LAHORE: Authorities have taken preventive measures in Lahore following the announcement of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on October 5, with containers placed around Minar-e-Pakistan and a heavy police presence deployed in the area.

To further curb potential unrest, Section 144—prohibiting public gatherings—has been imposed in four cities of Punjab: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. Additionally, Rangers have been called in to assist with maintaining order, and a legal challenge has been filed against the six-day imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

Minar-e-Pakistan, the protest’s planned location, has been fortified with containers, and police personnel are stationed in and around Greater Iqbal Park to prevent any mass gatherings.

The Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 in the four cities amid fears of unrest linked to PTI protests and potential terrorist threats. The order restricts political gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations. In addition to police, Rangers have been deployed in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Attock to enforce the restrictions.

According to the Home Department’s orders, six companies of Rangers will be sent to Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5, while three companies will be stationed in Lahore for October 5. Ten platoons of the Frontier Constabulary are also recommended for Attock.

The Section 144 order is set to be enforced for three days in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha (October 4-6), and for six days in Lahore (October 3-8). The Home Department cited security risks as the reason behind the restrictions, noting that any public gathering could be a target for terrorism. The measures aim to protect lives, ensure peace, and safeguard property.

The notifications for Section 144 implementation and requests for Rangers deployment have already been sent to the federal Ministry of Interior.