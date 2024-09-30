NATIONAL

Former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala acquitted in Kidney Hills case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala and six others were acquitted in the Kidney Hills reference by an Accountability Court (AC) on Monday.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana approved the application of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and returned the reference.

In its plea, NAB stated that Mandviwala had no connection with the case, and there was no loss to the government treasury, as the losses were incurred by a private party.

NAB requested the court to acquit the accused, noting that the reference was initially filed on January 19, 2021, against seven individuals. The case was presented before NAB’s executive board in September 2024, which concluded that the reference could not proceed based on the available facts.

The court accepted NAB’s request and acquitted all seven accused persons.

