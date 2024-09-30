ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert P.Khorev has termed the Ukrainians attack in the Russian Kursk region as an attempt to undermine the stable domestic political situation in Russia.

Addressing a press conference on the situation in and around Ukraine war, the ambassador said that the strategic initiative “on the ground” is in Russia’s hands along the entire line of contact, the Kiev regime unleashed large-scale military activities against the civilian population of our regions, and on August 6 this year the Ukrainian fighters invaded the peaceful, border region of Kursk.

Ambassador Albert said, “I would like to reiterate that Russia is in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict. The conditions for such a settlement, if you like, the “Putin formula”, were set out in detail in a speech by the President of Russia on June 14 of this year at the Russian Foreign Ministry.”

He said the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporozhya regions of Russia, Kiev’s refusal to join NATO, the abolition of all illegal sanctions against Russia adopted without the approval of the UN Security Council, and respect for the rights of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.

The Russian envoy said that an early negotiated end to the conflict will benefit Russia and Ukraine, as well as countries in the Global South, including Pakistan.

Russia is a reliable trade and investment partner that offers opportunities for equitable, mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan, he added.

Ambassador Albert said the lifting of illegal Western sanctions on the transportation of Russian products would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s energy and food security, as Russia is the largest exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium fertilizers and has vast oil and gas reserves.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions provoked by the West is largely due to the changing nature of the global world order to maintain its world domination at any cost on the basis of the ancient principle of “Divide and Rule”, he added.

The Russian envoy said that against the backdrop of changing economic patterns and the emergence of new centers of power, they rapidly losing its monopoly in a number of areas, particularly in the area of development financing.

But what kind of negotiations can we talk about with a regime that attacks civilians, threatens the entire world with nuclear catastrophe, and seeks to attack nuclear power plants, he questioned.

According to statistics, since the beginning of the special Military Operation, 39,005 shelling incidents have been recorded in this region, which has suffered the most at the hands of the Kiev regime, including 38,063 with the use of heavy weapons, he added.

Ambassador Albert said that over this period, 5,063 civilians, including 151 children, were killed on the territory of Donbass. 6,944 people, including 466 children, were injured with varying degrees of severity. 164 civilians, including 11 children, were blown up by “Lepestok” anti-personnel mines. Three victims died as a result.

He said that in total, 9,437 people, including 242 children, were killed and 1,763 people, including 935 children, were injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic between 2014 and 2024.

In the Zaporozhya region, the Ukrainian armed forces regularly shell the Zaporozhya nuclear power plant, the largest civilian nuclear facility in Europe, endangering the lives not only of the region’s inhabitants, but also of the entire continent, he said.

The Russian envoy said the fact of the shelling, which once again brought the world to the brink of disaster, was recorded on August 11 this year by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is being attacked by Ukrainian drones, is no less tense, as Mr. Grossi was again able to see for himself on August 27 this year, he said.

He said that settlements and civilians in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel and Kherson regions have recently been subjected to regular enemy shelling.

Already back in March 2024, Moscow officially demanded that Kiev cease its terrorist activities, extradite those responsible for the terrorist attacks and compensate for the damage, he claimed.

Moscow took this step in accordance with the 1997 International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, he said.

The principle of self-determination of peoples enshrined in the Declaration was realized even before its adoption through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which is still struggling for its right to exist.

The same principle was also realized through the free accession to Russia of the Crimeans and the inhabitants of the former regions of southeastern Ukraine.