PBC cautions SC and HCs’ judges against plan to control judiciary in open letter

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has issued a warning to the legal fraternity about the government’s alleged plan to exert control over the judiciary and appoint ‘favored’ judges.

The PBC, along with six of its members and 317 lawyers, has sent an open letter to the judges of the Supreme Court (SC) and High Courts (HCs), urging them to resist the government’s proposed constitutional amendment.

According to reports from 24NewsHD TV, the letter highlights concerns that the government is attempting to manipulate the judiciary through an amendment that has not yet been disclosed to parliament members.

The letter claims that the amendment will enable the appointment of judges aligned with the government’s interests, thereby threatening judicial independence.

The Pakistan Bar Council members hope the judiciary will stand firm and oppose this initiative.

Earlier on September 19, the PBC also expressed serious concerns over the secrecy surrounding the proposed amendments. During an executive meeting, the council concluded that the amendments needed further review, particularly in light of the hasty parliamentary session called for their approval.

The PBC emphasized that this approach contradicts parliamentary traditions, values, and the rule of law.

SCCI announces new leadership with Fazal Moqeem as president
Staff Report
Staff Report

