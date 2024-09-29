Govt would’ve to face consequences for violating Pindi agreement: Hafiz Naeem

JI chief announces launch of next phase of ‘Haq Do Awam Ko’ movement to hold includes nationwide protests

Baloch announces a public referendum would be conducted in October to ensure citizens’ rights

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lambasted the government for the high electricity costs and oppressive taxes imposed on the public and traders and accused it of violating the Rawalpindi Agreement, warning that it would face consequences for its actions.

Addressing a press conference at the Noor Haq Institute on Sunday, hafiz Naeem announced the launch of next phase of the ‘Haq Do Awam Ko’ (Give Rights to the People) movement, which includes nationwide protests against unprecedented electricity tariff and unjust taxes imposed on public.

He indicated that the movement has options for a long march to Islamabad and a potential strike lasting one to three days. From October 23 to 27, a public referendum will also be conducted regarding the non-payment of electricity bills across the country.

He outlined plans to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and to protest against Israeli aggression.

Major events are scheduled, including public gatherings in Chitral on October 2 and Faisalabad on October 4, culminating in a significant “Gaza and Lebanon Million March” on October 6 in Karachi. On October 7, participants from all walks of life will take to the streets at noon to protest against Israel.

Hafiz Naeem urged the government to officially announce a nationwide protest on October 7 to send a clear and effective message against Israeli aggression and terrorism.

He stressed that the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a matter for the entire Muslim community, not just a single political party. He said he plans to engage with both the government and opposition parties to unite on a single agenda regarding Israel.

He asserted that if the Muslim community, especially its leaders, were to unite, Israel would lack the courage to continue its bombings in Gaza. He criticised the silence and cowardice of current rulers, suggesting that it has emboldened Israel to extend its aggression into Lebanon.

JI chief highlighted the historical resistance of Hamas and Hezbollah against Israeli and American forces. He condemned discussions surrounding a two-state solution for Palestine, stating that such talks merely serve to appease the United States and Israel.

He further criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statements at the United Nations regarding Kashmir and Palestine, arguing that by endorsing a two-state solution, the prime minister was attempting to placate the US and Israel, which contradicts Pakistan’s national stance.

JI announces plans to stop paying electricity bills after October referendum

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan staged a protest in Lahore against unjust taxes on electricity bills and called for the termination of Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The party also held a memorial prayer for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

During the protest, Deputy Amir Liaqat Baloch announced that a public referendum would be conducted in October to ensure citizens’ rights. He stated that the demonstration was a clear message to the government that they could not evade their commitments.

Baloch asserted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had completed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and no obstacles were remaining for implementing relief measures for the public.

JI General Secretary Amirul-Azeem declared, “We will not pay our bills. If the public decides to stop payments, the IPPs will be forced to retreat, and we will be successful.”

Other leaders echoed his sentiments, stating that the rising electricity costs have made it impossible for citizens to manage their bills. They warned that if the government failed to lower prices, they would push for accountability.

The protest concluded with the party performing a memorial prayer for Hassan Nasrallah, honouring his legacy in the context of resistance movements.