SCCI announces new leadership with Fazal Moqeem as president

PESHAWAR: Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan, and Shehryar Khan on Sunday were elected unopposed as the president, senior vice president, and vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the term 2024-26.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission during its meeting at the chamber house on Saturday, with members Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, and Zarak Khan present.

According to the Election Commission, no nomination papers were submitted against the three candidates, resulting in their unopposed election. The newly elected office bearers will assume their roles on October 1, 2024.

Under Trade Organization Rule 2013, Rule 18, Sub-Rule 18, members of the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI also endorsed Fazal Moqeem, Abdul Jalil Jan, and Shehryar Khan for their respective positions.

Earlier, several members were elected to the SCCI Executive Committee for 2024-26, including Abbas Fuad Azeem, Adnan Nasir, Aftab Iqbal, Hassan Zahideen, and others for the Corporate Group, as well as Abdul Jalil Jan, Abdul Naseer, Gul Zaman, and others for the Associate Group.

Additionally, two women, Aafia Walayat and Shahida Parveen, were elected to the executive committee on reserved seats. Muhammad Sajjad had already secured his position as a member from Bannu Town Association.

The SCCI’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 30, 2024, at the chamber house.