NATIONAL

MQM-P threatens to quit govt, demands PML-N fulfill promises

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the federal government, has issued a stern warning, threatening to withdraw from the coalition and resign from the National Assembly.

Speaking on the party’s growing dissatisfaction, MQM-P’s National Assembly member, Mustafa Kamal, expressed frustration over the lack of respect and recognition from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government since it assumed power eight months ago.

Kamal criticized the federal government for instructing MQM-P to negotiate directly with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the quota system, despite their initial agreement being with the PML-N. He emphasized that MQM-P currently lacks a mayor and insisted that it is the federal government’s responsibility to engage with the PPP on the party’s behalf.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by MQM-P members to restore peace in Karachi, Kamal highlighted the loss of lives during the process. He issued a warning that if MQM-P decides to step away from its current role in the government, it could jeopardize the fragile peace in the city.

