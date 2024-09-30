Fazl urges electoral reforms for genuine polls to ensure true public representatives

Emphasizes need for consensus among political parties, including PTI to draft electoral reforms

PPP and JUI-F are in talks over proposed amendments, and PTI too preparing new draft: JUI-F chief

Claims his party’s mandate was stolen in KP and given to PTI

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F newly-elected Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday expressed serious concerns about the parliament’s capability to make significant legislation and emphasised the need for genuine elections to ensure that true representatives of the people are elected.

“There is a need for consensus among political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to draft proposed electoral reforms”, the JUI-F chief emphasized while talking to media person following the intra-party elections in which he was elected unopposed.

Fazl claimed that it was need of the hour that new general elections should be held in the country and true representatives of the public should be allowed to come in the parliament.

Shedding light on intra-party election, Fazl noted that JUI conducted member registration every five years, followed by elections, with the recent polls marking the final stage of organisational restructuring. He highlighted that the party’s president and general secretary were also elected unopposed.

He reiterated that despite repeated claims of election mandate theft, JUI remains firmly grounded in the public sphere. He criticised the current Parliament, asserting that it does not deserve to enact significant amendments, arguing that changes should not come from what he termed a “fake parliament.” He stressed that amendments should not focus on individual personalities.

The JUI-F chief lamented the lack of legitimate governance at both the federal and provincial levels, describing the existing administrations as “false governments.” He called for judicial reforms and urged constitutional avenues to protect fundamental rights.

He said that the government wanted to impose martial law in the country with proposed amendment that was why JUI-F did not support the government.

Fazl said that PPP and JUI-F were in talks over proposed document of the amendments, saying the PTI too was preparing new amendments bill.

He said the JUI-F would not compromise on rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution, urging all the stake holders to share their proposed documents with each other. He said the government was also brining new amendments.

The JUI-F claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was burning and all tribal areas were facing war-like situation, adding that the people of tribal areas were more concerned after their merger with KP.

He blamed that US officer asked the government to merger these districts with the KP and he questioned how US can dictate the government to do so. He told media that he had held meeting with General Bajwa and others and had advised them against the merger.

He reiterated his stance that the merger was premature and called for a referendum to correct what he sees as a mistake. According to Fazlur Rehman, the people of FATA should be asked what they want through a referendum.

Fazlur Rehman also disclosed that Bajwa and Naveed Mukhtar had met him in Parliament, where he warned them that the decision to merge FATA was untimely. Despite his warnings, they insisted that the merger was due to American pressure.

Fazl demanded that the federal government should release promised Rs800 billion for the FATA districts, which have received only Rs1 billion till now.

Maulana Fazl claimed that writ of the provincial government had ended in KP and Balochistan provinces as armed groups were roaming both provinces freely.

To a question about Gandapur’s statement regarding arson attack, Fazl said that the statement of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not worth mentioning as it is a childish statement, not worthy of the position. Fazl said that political differences should be respected and there was no room for childish talks. He said JUI-F cannot support provinces fighting each other or a province fighting against the federation.

Fazl made it clear that stopping PTI from staging rally was unconstitutional, undemocratic behaviour, emphasizing the central government should give permission for rallies and meetings.

The JUI-F chief claimed that JUI-F mandate was stolen in KP and their mandate was given to the PTI.

He said, “We are holding rallies and demonstrations across the country, who has done bigger demonstrations and rallies than us?”

Fazl claimed that “JUI-F will prove more dangerous if we come to the streets, we raise our voice against the constitutional amendment at the public level.”

Maulana Fazl claimed that “Our State Bank is in the hands of the IMF, Our budget is being made by the IMF and all matters are being governed by the foreigners”.

Talking about Gaza and Israeli war, he said “Israel wants to expand the war to the Arab world and Lebanon’s attack can engulf the whole world”.