Video emerges of Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli military has said it killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier, Reuters reports.

Reuters could not immediately reach Hezbollah officials for comment on the Israeli army statement. Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

His death would not only mark an enormous blow to Hezbollah, but also to Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards founded the group in 1982. The Israeli military “eliminated … Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

Another top Hezbollah leader — Ali Karaki — was also killed, he added.

