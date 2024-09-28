World

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

By Reuters
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.
The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah Killed

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military has said it killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier, Reuters reports.

Reuters could not immediately reach Hezbollah officials for comment on the Israeli army statement. Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

His death would not only mark an enormous blow to Hezbollah, but also to Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards founded the group in 1982. The Israeli military “eliminated … Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

Another top Hezbollah leader — Ali Karaki — was also killed, he added.

