Trump vows to seek prosecution of Google if re-elected, claims bias in search results

By News Desk
A side-by-side image of Donald Trump in the Oval office and Google logo appearing on a phone screen

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently the Republican presidential candidate, announced on Friday that he would push for the prosecution of Google if he wins the November 5 election. Trump accused the tech giant of showing only “bad stories” about him while promoting favorable stories about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. He provided no evidence for these claims.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Google’s practices amounted to “illegal activity” and interfered with the election. He stated, “If the Justice Department does not prosecute them, I will request their prosecution at the maximum levels when I win the election and become president of the United States.”

Google has not responded to the allegations, and this isn’t the first time Trump has made similar claims. In 2019, Trump accused the company of bias during the 2016 election, but Google denied the accusations. Recently, some of Trump’s supporters, including Elon Musk, have echoed similar concerns, with Musk accusing Google of having a search ban on Trump following an assassination attempt on the former president in July.

Video emerges of Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
News Desk
News Desk

