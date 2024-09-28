China to further cement cooperation with UN in promoting world peace, development: Wang Yi

NEW YORK: China is willing to enhance cooperation with the United Nations in promoting world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meeting Guterres at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th UN General Assembly, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated the UN on its success in convening the Summit of the Future. He said the adoption of the Pact for the Future reflects the common aspirations of most countries and is a document that embodies the principles of multilateralism.

China stands ready to enhance cooperation with the UN, so as to promote world peace and development, translate the vision of the Pact for the Future into reality, and chart a better future for humankind, Wang said.

Upholding the authority of the UN and letting the UN play the core role in international affairs is more important than ever, now that the international landscape becomes increasingly complicated and global challenges and risks are highlighted, Wang said.

China fully supports the work of the UN, including the reform of the current framework governing international finance, as well as the UN’s role as the main channel coordinating the application of artificial intelligence in global governance, Wang said.

China’s support for the UN also involves facilitating the organization’s pursuit of resolutions to the Ukraine crisis and the conflict in Gaza, so that the UN is capable of better maintaining world peace and security, he said.

Guterres expressed appreciation for China’s long-term support for the UN and the country’s active contribution to the Summit of the Future, and hope that all parties will put their commitment into action, jointly implementing the hard-won Pact for the Future.

Guterres called on all members of the international community to join hands in opposing protectionism, saying that the UN, while expecting and believing that China will continue to play an important role in international affairs, will spare no effort for peace and fulfill its responsibility for development.