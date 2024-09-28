Meghan Markle faces new staff bullying allegations as PR battle escalates

Meghan Markle is facing fresh bullying accusations from within her U.S. team, raising concerns that the situation could worsen if staff members decide to pursue legal action, according to a public relations expert. The Hollywood Reporter recently quoted sources describing a tense working environment, with one insider claiming that Meghan “belittles people” and that her team is “terrified” of her.

These allegations come in the wake of similar claims from her time in the U.K., where she was accused of mistreating Kensington Palace aides, a charge Meghan has previously dismissed as part of a smear campaign. The Duchess of Sussex’s global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, has stepped in to defend her, describing Meghan as supportive, particularly when Hansen herself underwent surgery.

Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek that it’s still too early to determine the full damage of the current allegations. He emphasized that the situation could escalate if additional claims surface or if any of the staff members decide to take legal action. Schiffer noted, “The question is, what is the life of these allegations? If the story continues, it could cause lasting reputational damage.”

The Hollywood Reporter claimed its journalist spoke to 12 sources, though the article mainly quoted one. Meanwhile, Meghan’s camp is working to counter the allegations, with coverage in Us Weekly offering a defense of her leadership style.

Schiffer added that the bullying allegations could severely damage Meghan’s image, particularly as she has worked to rebuild trust after previous accusations. “This could be reputational insanity, especially when she’s already faced similar issues. Being seen as a ‘Godzilla’ manager is the last thing she wants as part of her brand,” he said, suggesting Meghan will need to carefully manage how she addresses these claims moving forward.