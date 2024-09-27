Urmila Matondkar files for divorce

After eight long years of matrimony, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from former model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. According to ETimes, the separation was set in motion four months ago, and while the reason behind it is unknown, the decision is allegedly not based on a mutual agreement.

The pair met at an event hosted by designer Manish Malhotra, who Mohsin is affiliated with, which sparked the nearly decade-long relationship. They cemented their union modestly around friends and family in 2016. Hailing from the same industry, the two used to inspire awe from fans for their seasoned love story despite being divided by religious differences that are generally deemed controversial.

They often spoke fondly of each other, often dropping mentions of the other in public appearances. Instances include Mohsin remarking that he was unable to afford his wife for a project hence acknowledging the strength of her success. Urmila has also revealed endearing quirks of her husband that made her fall in love with him, such as his clumsiness.

The Rangeela star’s last post featuring her husband on her Instagram handle dates back to June 2023, only a year before the divorce was suspected to be filed. The couple has yet to make any comments following this news.

Heartbroken fans have made their shock known in Urmila’s comment sections, with some even appealing for the two to “end divorce.” Largely, however, many of her followers are oblivious to the news as they plead instead for the actor to make an on-screen comeback with the glam that she is known for.

Only two days ago, Urmila spoke to the Bombay Times about the possibility of returning to the big screen and rekindling her unfading passion for it, while also revealing that she has finished working on a web series. Her latest film appearance was in a song-and-dance number called Bewafa Beauty for the 2018 film Blackmail, before which she worked on Marathi film Ajoba in 2014.