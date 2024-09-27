Rainfall to continue in Punjab till Oct 1

Intermittent rain has been reported in various parts of Lahore, providing much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Areas like Gulberg, Cantt, Saddar, Model Town, and Ferozepur Road experienced a mix of light and heavy showers. According to the Met Department, the city is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with a thunderstorm forecast for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, rain has cooled the weather significantly. The highest rainfall recorded was 43mm at Saidpur Road, and the water level in Nullah Leh has reached 11 feet at Gawalmandi, raising concerns about potential flooding. The Met Office predicts more rain in the coming days, especially in the upper regions of the country.

Other cities also saw varying degrees of rainfall. In Jhelum, rain with gusty winds caused water accumulation in low-lying areas, creating difficulties for traders in the main bazaar. Similarly, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, and Wazirabad experienced heavy rain, leading to pleasant weather but also power outages in several areas.

In Mianwali, heavy rains broke the heatwave, but fears remain of flooding in low-lying areas. The Met Department has forecast more intermittent rain over the next 12 hours in Narowal, with temperatures continuing to cool across the region.

Despite the power outages and waterlogging in some areas, the rains have brought relief to millions suffering from intense heat and high humidity.

Authorities urge residents to exercise caution, especially on slippery roads, and the Motorway Police have issued warnings for careful driving during wet conditions.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert following rain in various districts of the province, including Lahore. PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has directed the deputy commissioners and departments concerned across the province to remain alert to deal with the emergency situation.

He further said that the district emergency operation centers of all districts, including the provincial control room, have been alerted and the entire situation following the rain was being continuously monitored. Rescue 1122 and other agencies have been directed to keep their machinery and staff alerted.

Kathia said rains are predicted to continue till October 1, adding that citizens should be careful, and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires.