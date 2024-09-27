NATIONAL

Malir Expressway phase-1 set to open next month as Sindh CM calls for expedited work

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Malir Expressway project.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister for Planning and Development Nasser Hussein Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and Secretary Energy Musaddiq Khan.

The meeting told Sindh CM that the project’s first phase is approximately 84% complete, while the second phase has seen around 35% completion.

The 50-kilometer-long Malir Expressway will connect to the M-9 Motorway and National Highway, the CM told and added project includes six interchanges, three bridges, and one underpass, with five computerized toll booths.

On the occasion, CM Murad Ali Shah directed officials to expedite work on the Jam Sadiq Bridge connectivity and complete the Shaheen Interchange within a week.

He also announced to open phase-1 of the project (Korangi causeway-Quaidabad) next month.

