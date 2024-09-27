CM’s brother sues KP Governor for defamation after corruption allegations go unanswered

PESHAWAR: Faisal Amin, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a defamation suit against Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for leveling corruption allegations.

Gandapur’s brother filed a defamation case against Faisal Karim Kundi in the district court as the governor failed to reply to the legal notice urging him to seek an apology and pay Rs500 mln.

He stated that Governor Kundi’s allegations of corruption against him and the CM on a TV show had damaged his reputation and attempted to harm his political career.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur sent a defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The notice demanded the Governor to retract his statement and apologize for claiming that the chief minister had signed the draft of Operation Istehkam Pakistan in the Apex Committee meeting.

The notice stated that the Governor had made this statement on TV and if the Governor does not apologize, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 million.

It is worth mentioning here that the war of words intensified between Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the former threatening to block latter’s grant.

The altercation appeared to have started after CM Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering, threatened to occupy the governor’s house if the governor’s rule was imposed in the province.

Responding to the Gandapur’s statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor’s House if Gandapur attacked it.