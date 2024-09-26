NATIONAL

LHC orders DC to decide on PTI rally request by Sep 30

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan by September 30.

According to details, PTI is seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, marking the birthdate of PTI founder Imran Khan. The court’s directive came after PTI’s Punjab Vice President requested the court to hear the case.

The LHC instructed the DC to reach a decision on the request by September 30 and directed the court’s official lawyer to inform the DC of the court’s order.

Earlier, the LHC had scheduled a hearing for a plea filed by PTI, which sought permission for a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari had approached the court, asserting that holding a public gathering is their constitutional right. PTI had also requested permission from the district administration for the power show on October 5.

