Violence erupts outside Islamabad court, two killed in shooting

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed, and one other sustained injuries in a shooting outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Syed Tafseer Haider and Nazir, while the injured individual has been identified as Nadeem. The firing reportedly began when one party opened fire after the opposing group was released from court.

In a similar incident earlier, unidentified assailants opened fire at the Judicial Complex in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), killing one person and injuring another. Police confirmed the incident and arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting. The body and injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Such incidents of violence at judicial complexes have become alarmingly frequent. Recently, two individuals facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

