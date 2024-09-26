Court acquits Fawad Chaudhry in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad Thursday acquitted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

As per details, the case was filed against Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the ECP during a press conference in Lahore.

The counsel told the court that the press conference was held in Lahore however the case was registered in Islamabad.

The court ruled in favor of Fawad Chaudhry, acquitting him of the contempt charges.

It is important to note here that PTI founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on Jan 3, 2024.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment.