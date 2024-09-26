NATIONAL

Court acquits Fawad Chaudhry in ECP contempt case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad Thursday acquitted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

As per details, the case was filed against Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the ECP during a press conference in Lahore.

The counsel told the court that the press conference was held in Lahore however the case was registered in Islamabad.

The court ruled in favor of Fawad Chaudhry, acquitting him of the contempt charges.

It is important to note here that PTI founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on Jan 3, 2024.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment.

Previous article
Imran Khan postpones Rawalpindi power show on Sept 28
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP adviser Barrister Saif accuses CEC of turning ECP into a...

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of turning the Election Commission of Pakistan...

Putin warns Russia may use nuclear weapons if attacked with conventional missiles

Arshad Pappu’s wife untraceable as bail hearing for Zubair Baloch continues

New polio case confirmed in Balochistan, total reaches 22 in Pakistan this year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.