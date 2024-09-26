Ayaz Sadiq highlights govt’s commitment to promoting tourism on World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the importance of promoting tourism as a key driver for economic growth and cultural exchange in Pakistan.

In a statement on the eve of World Tourism Day, celebrated globally on September 27, he remarked, “Tourism is not just an economic driver; it fosters understanding and cooperation among diverse cultures. Pakistan, with its rich history, culture, and natural beauty, attracts tourists from around the world.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the need to harness tourism’s potential to strengthen the economy, improve Pakistan’s global image, and promote socio-cultural and religious exchanges for a peaceful future. He noted Pakistan’s significance as a destination for religious and cultural tourism due to its strategic location.

The Speaker reiterated the government’s dedication to enhancing facilities for Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist pilgrims who visit Pakistan for spiritual purposes. “Efforts have been made to streamline visa services and ensure a smooth journey for religious devotees, reflecting our commitment to religious harmony and interfaith respect,” he said.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s unique cultural sites, including the Kalash Valley and the historic heritage of the Gandhara Civilization, which draw tourists from across the world. Additionally, Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the country’s breathtaking landscapes, from the majestic northern areas to vast deserts and a beautiful coastline, making Pakistan an ideal destination for tourists.

“With majestic mountains like K-2, the world’s highest polo ground in Shandur, and vast deserts for jeep rallies, Pakistan attracts adventure enthusiasts globally,” he added.

The Speaker underscored the government’s commitment to boosting tourism, aiming to create jobs, promote sustainable development, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen the economy. He stressed that tapping into Pakistan’s immense natural potential would improve the socio-economic status of the country.