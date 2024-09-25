PTI moves to LHC for rally permission on Imran Khan’s birthday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Akmal Khan Bari, senior vice president of PTI Central Punjab, had earlier submitted a request to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore for approval of the rally. However, the party has now escalated the matter by filing a new application with the LHC.

The petition, also submitted by Bari, names the Punjab government and the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore as respondents. PTI has highlighted that October 5 marks the birthday of party founder Imran Khan, and they are seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in celebration.

The application assures that participants will fully comply with all legal regulations and SOPs during the event.

Notably, PTI recently held a rally at Kahana in Lahore, but it was abruptly halted with police cutting off microphones and lights just as the event was concluding.