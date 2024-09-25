NATIONAL

Azam Swati challenges no-fly list inclusion, seeks permission to travel to Afghanistan

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 04: Member of the Senate of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati speaks to press members as supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, gather around the hospital where Khan is being treated after an assassination attempt, in Lahore, Pakistan on November 04, 2022. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said on Friday, Nov. 4, country-wide protests would be held following Friday prayer. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has called for a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati to remove his name from the Pakistan No Fly List (PNIL).

During the hearing presided over by Chief Justice Ashiq Ibrahim, Swati expressed his desire to travel to Afghanistan but claimed that his passport has been withheld by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. “I want to travel on a blue passport, but I am not being allowed to do so. Ishaq Dar is sitting there like a clown, preventing my trip to Afghanistan,” he stated.

Chief Justice Ibrahim cautioned Swati against using derogatory language in court, to which Swati apologized.

The Chief Justice then instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a response by October 3, after which the court will resume hearings on the case. The proceedings have been adjourned until then.

Previous article
Artem Chigvintsev gets surprising ruling in domestic violence case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Buckingham Palace issues update ahead of Prince Harry’s UK return

The Palace offered a delightful update on the ongoing engagements taking place on behalf King Charles, with a special nod to Sophie Wessex. The monarch’s...

Kate Winslet reveals rare details from Titanic: ‘shouldn’t be saying’ this

Prince Harry’s amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential’

Gunman suspected of trying to kill Trump charged with attempted assassination

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.