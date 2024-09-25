PTI’s Salman Raja claims constitutional court a tactic to ban PTI under judicial reform guise

ISLAMABAD: Central PTI leader Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the establishment of a new constitutional court, alleging that its creation is aimed specifically at imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In an interview with a private TV channel, Raja argued that the formation of a constitutional court above the Supreme Court is unconstitutional and threatens to alter the fundamental legal structure of the country.

Raja remarked, “The creation of this court seems politically motivated. PTI has always maintained that the Chief Justice should not hear our cases, as his conduct has already caused damage. However, the removal of a judge for causing damage is not a legitimate reason. Our petitions regarding elections and the Election Tribunal remain unresolved.”

He further claimed that several judges who were previously appointed to the Election Tribunal were removed following objections from the Election Commission, despite no solid reasons being presented.

Raja challenged the government, saying, “If fraud occurred during the elections, prove it! But who will we prove it to? Judges loyal to the government? Those in power want to keep cases lingering based on Form 47.”

He concluded that the establishment of a constitutional court at this time is highly unfortunate and seems to be part of a broader strategy to suppress PTI. “If this constitutional court is such a great idea, why not wait two months? This is clearly a tactic to strike a blow against PTI under the pretext of judicial reform.”

Raja also warned that this amendment would give the government control over the judicial process, allowing the Prime Minister to appoint the Chief Justice and influence the composition of the court. “The constitutional court amendment is aimed at fundamentally altering the legal structure, and it’s clear that it is being designed to target PTI specifically.