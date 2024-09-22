Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William visit King Charles ahead of Harry’s UK return

By Agencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton have visited King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland days before Harry’s return to UK.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined Their Majesties at church in Balmoral this morning.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William visit King Charles ahead of Harrys UK return

It is understood the future king and queen also visited King Charles and Queen Camilla at their Scottish residence before joining them for church service.

Last month, Kate and William were also pictured attending church at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate.

The Princess of Wales appearance at Balmoral this morning comes days after Prince Harry confirmed he will be visiting Britain for charity event.

The WellChild charity also tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

Previous article
Dow University responds to MDCAT paper leak issue
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump rejects Harris’ challenge to debate again on CNN

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Saturday rejected another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before the US presidential election, hours after the Democratic candidate's campaign...

Marxist-leaning Dissanayake ahead in Sri Lanka’s Presidential election

Justice is in the doldrums

Epaper_24-09-22 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.