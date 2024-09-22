Kate Middleton, Prince William visit King Charles ahead of Harry’s UK return

Prince William and Kate Middleton have visited King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland days before Harry’s return to UK.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined Their Majesties at church in Balmoral this morning.”

It is understood the future king and queen also visited King Charles and Queen Camilla at their Scottish residence before joining them for church service.

Last month, Kate and William were also pictured attending church at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate.

The Princess of Wales appearance at Balmoral this morning comes days after Prince Harry confirmed he will be visiting Britain for charity event.

The WellChild charity also tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”