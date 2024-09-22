NATIONAL

Dow University responds to MDCAT paper leak issue

By News Desk

The Dow University Health Sciences administration denied reports of the paper leak and clarified there was no question of a paper leak.

The spokesperson of Dow University made a statement over the alleged paper leak of the MDCAT.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country attempted the MDCAT examination in pursuit of a better future.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wished aspirants good luck and stated that their hardships would not go in vain.

Law enforcement departments ensured strict security measures across the country including Lahore, Sahiwal, Hyderabad, Karachi, and other cities.

