Marwat misses Lahore jalsa due to Covid-19 concerns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shirafazl Marwat has announced he will not be attending the Lahore Jalsa due to health issues, including a severe fever and a recent positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement, Marwat expressed his disappointment, stating, “My health was fine during the day yesterday, but the fever returned in the evening, making me very weak. I had hoped to attend the Jalsa, but under these circumstances, travel to Lahore may not be possible.”

Marwat urged the people of Lahore and Punjab to come out in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing the need for public participation despite his absence. “May Allah give courage to Pakistanis,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar addressed concerns regarding the Jalsa’s logistics, appealing to the Lahore district administration to avoid imposing obstacles that could hinder attendees from reaching the venue.

He highlighted that the party had been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the gathering, expressing gratitude to the administration for their cooperation. Gohar encouraged PTI supporters from across the country to join the Jalsa, reinforcing Imran Khan’s message of unity and participation.

The PTI leadership continues to rally support for the event, urging all party workers to attend peacefully and make their voices heard.