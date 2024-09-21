NATIONAL

Marwat misses Lahore jalsa due to Covid-19 concerns

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shirafazl Marwat has announced he will not be attending the Lahore Jalsa due to health issues, including a severe fever and a recent positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement, Marwat expressed his disappointment, stating, “My health was fine during the day yesterday, but the fever returned in the evening, making me very weak. I had hoped to attend the Jalsa, but under these circumstances, travel to Lahore may not be possible.”

Marwat urged the people of Lahore and Punjab to come out in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing the need for public participation despite his absence. “May Allah give courage to Pakistanis,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar addressed concerns regarding the Jalsa’s logistics, appealing to the Lahore district administration to avoid imposing obstacles that could hinder attendees from reaching the venue.

He highlighted that the party had been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the gathering, expressing gratitude to the administration for their cooperation. Gohar encouraged PTI supporters from across the country to join the Jalsa, reinforcing Imran Khan’s message of unity and participation.

The PTI leadership continues to rally support for the event, urging all party workers to attend peacefully and make their voices heard.

Previous article
Over 100 killed or missing as Sinaloa Cartel war rages in Mexico
Next article
Internet services to remain suspended on September 22
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Internet services to remain suspended on September 22

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced that mobile and internet services will remain suspended in the province on September 22. As per details, the internet...

Over 100 killed or missing as Sinaloa Cartel war rages in Mexico

SCBA decries attack on ‘judicial independence and constitutional rights’

WhatsApp and Instagram users in Pakistan report outages: Downdetector

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.