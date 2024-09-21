NATIONAL

Internet services to remain suspended on September 22

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced that mobile and internet services will remain suspended in the province on September 22.

As per details, the internet will be suspended during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) to prevent cheating.

The MDCAT test will take place on September 22 in 12 districts of Punjab, and services will be suspended within 500 meters of the test centers.

In total, 82,500 candidates will appear for the test in various centers across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan.

Earlier, the government of Punjab imposed Section 144 in 12 cities across the province for the upcoming MDCAT test on September 22.

The imposition of section 144 is to ensure a secure exam environment and prevent cheating. According to the notification, only candidates and supervisory staff will be allowed inside the exam centers, while the movement of unrelated individuals will be restricted within 100 yards of the exam centers.

Additionally, protests and demonstrations banned near the exam centers in the cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujarat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

