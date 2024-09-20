Entertainment

Kate Middleton ‘changing her mind on things’ as ‘life is too short’ since chemo

By Agencies

Kate Middleton has seemingly taken a page from a totally different book since her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges.”

Birthday wishes posted on the main royal family website are also a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father But this is only a tentative first step in a complex and sensitive situation. I still think the brothers’ relationship is almost irretrievable.”

Even a royal source chimed in with similar sentiments and said, “when His Majesty came to the throne, he changed rules stating that only senior working royals get social media congratulatory messages. But this was a milestone for Harry, and formality changes then.”

Still though, one question that arises from this, and its that, “Why on earth would they wish him a random happy birthday but totally ignore the Sussex children’s birthdays year after year?”

In the eyes of the expert those ‘petty feuds’ have no place in royalty especially since “William has so much on his plate that I don’t think he has time to deal with Harry. But first steps matter. And though the brothers may never be close again, it doesn’t mean the future has to be full of bad blood. Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount.”

Previous article
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US pals leading their divorce
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

After amendment no chance of implementing SC verdict on reserved seats:...

Attaulah Tarar praises speaker’s decision to ‘uphold parliament’s sovereignty’ ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election...

Pakistan rejects speculations about naval base deal with China

Imran urges masses not to fear of jails, make PTI’s Lahore rally a success

Bilawal reaffirms support for creation of constitutional court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.