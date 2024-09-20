King Charles shares message of ‘admiration and gratitude’ amid Harry’s UK return

King Charles has released his message of ‘admiration and gratitude’ days after his estranged son Prince Harry announced his UK return later this month.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the message on its official social media handles.

The post reads, Duchess Sophie has set the ambition for the elimination of trachoma across the Commonwealth by 2030 and, earlier in the week, delivered a short message from the King commending the ongoing efforts.

King Charles message reads, “I particularly wanted you all to know how full of admiration and gratitude I am for your passion and devoted efforts in treating and preventing neglected tropical diseases, especially trachoma. Your constant dedication and hard work will lead us to a world where inclusion and equality can be realised across our Commonwealth.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has confirmed his return to UK later this month for WellChild charity event.

The WellChild tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”