PTI and govt compete for JI’s support in key meetings

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government have ramped up their efforts to engage with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), as former President Dr. Arif Alvi is scheduled to meet the JI leadership today in Mansoora.

A government delegation is also expected to meet with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders within the next 48 hours, sources revealed.

PTI’s renewed contact with JI comes as part of its ongoing efforts to build alliances against the government. Alvi’s visit underscores PTI’s intent to align with Jamaat-e-Islami to counter government policies, with discussions likely focusing on shared concerns and collaborative strategies.

Simultaneously, the federal government has planned its own outreach to Jamaat-e-Islami. A delegation is expected to meet JI leadership in the next two to three days in Mansoora.

These parallel engagements by PTI and the government highlight Jamaat-e-Islami’s critical role in shaping Pakistan’s current political landscape.

Pakistan to receive modern agricultural machinery from Russia to boost crop yields
