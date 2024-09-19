Globalization’s Paradox: How modernization fails to empower women

It is a common perception in society that women lose their charm and beauty over time, while men are seen as becoming more attractive as they age. This reflects a patriarchal mindset that is prevalent worldwide and contributes to the marginalization of women in all areas of life. Although globalization was once thought to be a solution to this misogyny by offering a wealth of opportunities, it has proven to be an illusionary paradise. Women continue to struggle for the rights and opportunities that globalization was supposed to provide

In today’s world, women face various forms of discrimination that often make them vulnerable and dependent on men. This dependency can lead to exploitation by men and further reinforce their dominance. It is observed globally that women who rely on their partners are particularly susceptible to violence and exploitation. Despite globalization, the situation remains similar to that in earlier times, with women continuing to face subjugation. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly examine the negative impacts of globalization on women.

The reduction of job opportunities for men is a major implication of globalization. It was previously believed that globalization would also create job opportunities for women across various sectors, contributing to their economic empowerment. However, the reality has been different. Rather than an increase in job opportunities, women have started losing their existing ones. This is because globalization allows people to move freely from one country to another, giving men the chance to migrate to developed countries where they can find jobs more easily. Such circumstances adversely affect women in these developed nations, making them more vulnerable to losing job opportunities, particularly high-paying ones. According to the report of UN women’s report, 2.7 billion women are unable to get their desired jobs. This report manifests the fact that globalization is adversely affecting women instead of in a positive way.

Migration due to globalization also significantly impacts women. Historically, people tended to avoid traveling from one country to another and preferred to establish businesses in their own countries. Similarly, migration was less common. However, with the rise of globalization, this trend has changed; now, people seek to expand their businesses and move to other countries in search of better opportunities.

This shift has had adverse effects on women. They are increasingly vulnerable to exploitation, including human trafficking, sexual assault, and prostitution. Women are often exploited for these harmful activities to generate wealth. It has been observed that over 20 countries, including China, India, Russia, Thailand, and Poland, have the highest rates of human trafficking. This increase is linked to the expansion of globalization. Therefore, it is evident that globalization is negatively impacting women.

The impact of globalization on social subsidies also contributes to the deterioration of women’s circumstances. Globalization pressures governments to reduce subsidies, which negatively affects women. With the advent of globalization, many states have cut their subsidies, and this has adversely impacted women. Multilateral institutions also play a crucial role in this issue. Countries that receive bailout packages from these international financial institutions often face interference in their domestic policies. These organizations, particularly through Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs), require countries to eliminate subsidies for the general population. As a result, women’s access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities is compromised. This argument is also bolstered by UN Press as they published the report where this issue is highlighted. From this, it can be deemed that removal of subsidies is also one the grave implications on women which is occurring due to globalization.

Similarly, other important steps must be taken to ensure the security of women. Providing subsidies to economically disadvantaged groups is crucial, as it helps women benefit from these resources. Additionally, increasing access to all sectors and recognizing women as valuable contributors to society is essential. These changes can be achieved through widespread awareness campaigns. Therefore, a comprehensive mechanism should be established to educate people about gender equality and challenge patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes. Such efforts will ultimately foster a more equitable, serene, and prosperous world for everyone.

In addition to the previously mentioned repercussions, there are several other serious ramifications affecting women. Viewing women only as reproductive beings, restricting their access to certain fields, and undermining their roles in the technology sector are significant impacts of globalization. These issues stem from a patriarchal mindset that persists in society, leading to the belief that women can never surpass men. This mentality needs to be changed.

Therefore, by implementing some strategic measures, these significant issues can be addressed. Ensuring job opportunities for women is a crucial step that needs to be taken. With women constituting over 50 percent of the global population, providing them with secure and equitable job prospects is essential for their empowerment and economic independence. For instance, the USA passed the Opportunity 2000 Act to enhance job opportunities for women; so similarly, other countries should adopt comparable measures to ensure that women have equal access to employment. This would not only promote gender equality but also contribute to overall economic growth and social stability. By taking these actions, societies can help women achieve their full potential and secure their rightful place in the workforce.

Additionally, it is essential to take steps to combat human trafficking and other harmful activities affecting women. To address this issue effectively, an international organization similar to the IAEA should be established. This organization would oversee surveillance and have the authority to take immediate action against illegal activities. By implementing such measures, women would benefit from increased safety and be able to move freely without fear or hesitation.

