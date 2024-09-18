Prince Harry makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William’s olive branch

Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK after receiving an unexpected olive branch from estranged family members, including King Charles and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex will touch down in London on September 30 to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, a ceremony honoring children and young people living with serious illnesses, as reported by GB News.

The father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who has been a patron of WellChild for 16 years, will present the Inspirational Child Award and deliver a speech.

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all,” the Duke of Sussex added.

“It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

This comes after King Charles dropped a public birthday wish for Harry to mark his big day on the official social media accounts of the Royal family.

Soon after, the Prince and Princess of Wales re-shared the post with a birthday wish of their own for the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 for a life in US with Meghan Markle.

It is not clear if the members of the royal family intended to extend an olive branch to the Sussexes or were just following royal protocol of officially marking milestone birthdays of the of the family members.