Kim Kardashian shares unseen snap of her kids

Kim Kardashian’s kids looked all grown up in recent photos.

The 43-year-old Reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, September 17 to share a carousel of photos of her all four kids.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares her kids, North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with her ex husband Ye formerly known as Kanye West.

The first slide features a group selfie of the family captured by North.

In the following photo, Kim and all her kids are photographed in an outside area, while beaming smiles at the camera.

Kim wrote in the caption, “School daze are upon us.”

Kim’s daughters, Chicago and North, wore matching clothes, sported a blue top and checkered skirt.

While the boys opted for different clothes, Saint donned a grey jacket and Blue shorts whereas, Psalm wore a pair of beige color shorts under a ref color T-shirt.

Kim’s followers rushed into the comments section, pointing at her 11-year-old daughter, looking taller than before.

One follower wrote, “NORTHIE GETTING SO BIGGG,” with heart emojis.

“Northie is getting so tall! hopes the kids have a fun and safe school year!” another gushed.

While a third follower exclaimed that the kids look grown ups, they commented, “I’m sorry WHEN DID THEY GET SO BIG,” with crying and heart emojis.