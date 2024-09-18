Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares unseen snap of her kids

By Agencies

Kim Kardashian’s kids looked all grown up in recent photos.

The 43-year-old Reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, September 17 to share a carousel of photos of her all four kids.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares her kids, North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with her ex husband Ye formerly known as Kanye West.

The first slide features a group selfie of the family captured by North.

In the following photo, Kim and all her kids are photographed in an outside area, while beaming smiles at the camera.

Kim wrote in the caption, “School daze are upon us.”

Kim’s daughters, Chicago and North, wore matching clothes, sported a blue top and checkered skirt.

While the boys opted for different clothes, Saint donned a grey jacket and Blue shorts whereas, Psalm wore a pair of beige color shorts under a ref color T-shirt.

Kim’s followers rushed into the comments section, pointing at her 11-year-old daughter, looking taller than before.

One follower wrote, “NORTHIE GETTING SO BIGGG,” with heart emojis.

“Northie is getting so tall! hopes the kids have a fun and safe school year!” another gushed.

While a third follower exclaimed that the kids look grown ups, they commented, “I’m sorry WHEN DID THEY GET SO BIG,” with crying and heart emojis.

Previous article
Prince Harry makes big announcement after King Charles, Prince William’s olive branch
Next article
Ameer Musab involved in Teefi Butt relative muder case, shooters allege
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus sued for copyright, biggest fear revealed

Miley Cyrus is reportedly worried that she will have to “publicly reveal” that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is the “inspiration” behind her 2023 track, Flowers,...

George Clooney net worth revealed. Here’s how the star made his millions

Prince William replaces Harry with close pal he calls ‘Dad’

Jennifer Aniston shattered as ex-husband moves on: Report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.