Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco fuel engagement rumours at Emmys

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco didn’t shy away from showing their love off at the 2024 Emmys.

The lovebirds showed up in matching outfits for the night. Gomez, who was nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy, for her role in Only Murders in the Building, reportedly, didn’t leave boyfriend’s side for a minute once he arrived.

The Calm Down hitmaker flaunted a black customised Ralph Lauren velvet gown, with sparkles at the halter neck.

However, those sparkles weren’t the only bling Gomez added to her look, but rather, they were accompanied by Tiffany & Co. accessories, including a ring on her ring finger.

The ring further raised fans’ speculations about the pair’s engagement.

The Eastside singer sat next to girlfriend, matching her ensemble, in a sparkling floral patterned black suit. Blanco looked every bit in love, sporting a heart-shaped gold pendant and subtle heart detail on his shoes.

As per E! news’ report, the sweethearts were spotted sharing intimate moments and stealing glances during the ceremony.

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, announced their budding romance in December 2023.

The couple’s Emmy Awards appearance came after Gomez confessed that she has “never been loved this way” amid her romance with the music producer in the recently-published Vanity Fair interview.

The Emilia Perez actress added, “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”