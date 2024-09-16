Jennifer Lopez reaches out to Ben Affleck in ‘surprise’ gesture

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘trying to be friendly’ with estranged husband Ben Affleck amid tumultuous split.

The Boy Next Door alum, who filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, is attempting to reconcile with her ex for the sake of their children.

An insider opened up to People Magazine about their reunion, hinting at JLo’s heartfelt gesture while hanging out with Affleck and Kids.

The source told the outlet, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce, though.”

The former power couple is heading for a divorce and is adamant to move forward with the process.

The insider further went on to add, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

This comes shortly after they were spotted having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14, along with Ben’s kids Seraphina and Samuel as well as Jennifer’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Lopez was caught off guard as she wiped off tears while speaking to Affleck in their car.

For the unversed, their whirlwind romance ended in a divorce just two years later, marking the end of another high-profile chapter in the multi-hyphenate star’s personal journey.