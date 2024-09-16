Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new stunning photos released on 40th birthday

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14 a day before the duke’s 40th birthday.

Archie and Lilibet parents made a special appearance at the charity tournament, which benefits the Alliance for Children’s Rights in honor of Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son George and is sponsored by The Archwell Foundation.

Later, Kelly McKee Zajfen took to Instagram and shared Meghan and Harry’s stunning photos from the event to wish the Duke a very happy birthday.

Posting the photos, Kelly said, “Our community showed up in a big way and I’m in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are!