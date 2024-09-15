Prince Harry turning ‘disgusting’ to be around

Prince Harry’s disgusting actions and behavior has been blasted massively by experts.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden made these comments in his piece for The Daily Mail.

He weighed in on everything by dishing on the duo’s bond and said, “I was told of one former confidant, who for many years couldn’t have been closer to Harry, who was so disgusted by his behaviour – and, in particular, by some of the things he apparently said privately about his family – that they vowed never to talk to him again. And they haven’t.”

The expert even quoted some inside sources for this admission and revealed that on the Windsor front, “The relationship [between the brothers] is non-existent,” because “William feels betrayed and has other priorities.”

Even loyal supporters of Prince Harry are on the fence and believe the entire thing is a “complicated beast.”

“I’d still like to think they might talk, one day. But there’s a long road ahead and we certainly aren’t any closer to that today,” they said.