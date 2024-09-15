President Xi urges continuous efforts to uphold, improve people’s congresses on political system’s 70th anniversary

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping emphasized continuous efforts to uphold, improve and run the system of people’s congresses, the country’s fundamental political system, to good effect at a meeting held on Saturday to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), stressed the need to further firm up confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics in developing whole-process people’s democracy.

Addressing the meeting, attended by about 3,000 people, Xi said that the system of people’s congresses is the outcome of the Chinese people’s arduous exploration and long-term struggle under the leadership of the CPC.

He called the system “an entirely new political system that has grown from Chinese soil,” hailing it as a great invention in the evolution of political institutions in human history.

The NPC is China’s highest organ of state power. The first session of the first NPC was convened in September 1954.

The establishment of this system marked a profound transformation in China’s political landscape, signifying a shift from a system where the power was concentrated in the hands of a few while the majority faced oppression and exploitation to one that empowers the people to govern the country as its masters under the Party’s leadership, Xi said.