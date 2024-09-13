Pakistan Pavilion sets new benchmark at CIFTIS’24 with innovative partnership model

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 distinguished itself with its innovative public-private partnership model, designed to offer a comprehensive insight into Pakistan’s dynamic investment landscape.

This unique approach not only highlights the country’s diverse opportunities but also provides practical guidance on establishing and expanding businesses within Pakistan.

The pavilion was officially inaugurated today by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, accompanied by Mr. Zhang Yanqing, Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Pingdingshan City.

Recognized as one of the world’s largest platforms for trade in services, CIFTIS offers a significant opportunity for nations to showcase their strengths in the services sector and foster global trade relations.

The Pakistan Pavilion features industrial park operators and development authorities, giving attendees direct access to key expertise on infrastructure and an investment-ready environment in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized 13 priority sectors for investment, including manufacturing, technology, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. He also recognized the vital participation of organizations like the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA), Green Pakistan Initiative, Dhabeji Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal SEZ, and the National Bank of Pakistan, all instrumental in promoting B2B relationships between Pakistan and China.

As part of Pakistan’s continued economic engagement with China, Ambassador Hashmi announced the Pakistan Investment Conference: Together for a Shared Future, to be held during CIFTIS.

The conference, along with panel discussions, interactive sessions, and B2B meetings, is expected to serve as a key platform for Pakistani and Chinese businesses to explore new partnerships and opportunities for collaboration.